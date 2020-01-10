Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $55.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $38.55 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.