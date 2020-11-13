Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Revance Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Aclaris Therapeutics is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.45 million and GAAP net loss of $10.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $983K and had a GAAP net loss of $55.32 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.