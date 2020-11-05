ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $37.00 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on ACI Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $300 million and net profit of $14.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $5.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACIW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Dennis Byrnes, the EVP, GC & Sec of ACIW sold 48,285 shares for a total of $1,449,955.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

