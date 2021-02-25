ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $46.60 average price target.

ACI Worldwide’s market cap is currently $4.84B and has a P/E ratio of 83.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.22.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

