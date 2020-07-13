ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Synchrony Financial, and Genworth Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $32.75 average price target, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $20.03. Currently, ACI Worldwide has an average volume of 697.1K.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.