ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $33.75 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on ACI Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $291 million and GAAP net loss of $24.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.96 million.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.