ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.21, close to its 52-week low of $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Q2 Holdings.

ACI Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

ACI Worldwide’s market cap is currently $3.26B and has a P/E ratio of 50.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.08.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise, ACI on Demand, and Corporate and Other.

