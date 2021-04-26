Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler gave Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Achilles Therapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Achilles Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a 55.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Achilles Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing novel cancer immunotherapies targeting clonal neoantigens. The company has two ongoing trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma.