Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and H.C. Wainwright gave Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 31.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.75, representing a 427.1% upside. In a report issued on September 17, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Achieve Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.