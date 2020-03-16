Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.2% and a 23.2% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.63 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Achieve Life Sciences has an average volume of 2.54M.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.