Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Carrie Williams- May 15, 2020, 7:14 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.70 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Acer Therapeutics has an average volume of 120.3K.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

