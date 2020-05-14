Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Hold from William Blair

Brian Anderson- May 14, 2020, 7:06 AM EDT

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) on May 12. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.64, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 41.3% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, representing a 177.8% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Acer Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts