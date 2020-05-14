Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Hold from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) on May 12. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.64, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 41.3% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, representing a 177.8% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Acer Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.