Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Acer Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Acer Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4 million and GAAP net loss of $1.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.95 million.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.