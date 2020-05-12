Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 46.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Acer Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.86 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Acer Therapeutics has an average volume of 87.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.