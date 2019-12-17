Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.25 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Acer Therapeutics has an average volume of 49.58K.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.