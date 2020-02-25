Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.25 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Acer Therapeutics has an average volume of 67.99K.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.