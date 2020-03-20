Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -27.4% and a 15.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Acer Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.