Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- July 9, 2020, 6:19 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, representing a 219.5% upside. In a report issued on June 29, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Acer Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts