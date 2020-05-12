Acelrx (ACRX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx (ACRX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acelrx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.25, which is a 300.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Acelrx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $475K and GAAP net loss of $14.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $613K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.56 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

