Acelrx (ACRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Acelrx (ACRX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Acelrx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25, which is a 300.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.28 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Acelrx has an average volume of 1.13M.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

