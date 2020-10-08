Acelrx (ACRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx (ACRX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Acelrx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.50 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Acelrx has an average volume of 1.49M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.