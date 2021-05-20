Accolade (ACCD) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald assigned a Buy rating to Accolade (ACCD) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.37.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 64.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accolade with a $58.75 average price target, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.25 and a one-year low of $28.68. Currently, Accolade has an average volume of 923.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACCD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. it generates revenue through providing personalized health guidance solutions to members.