Accolade (ACCD) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Accolade (ACCD), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Accolade has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.88, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Accolade’s market cap is currently $2.64B and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.88.

Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. it generates revenue through providing personalized health guidance solutions to members.

