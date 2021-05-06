Accolade (ACCD) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, David Larsen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Accolade (ACCD), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.05.

Accolade has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.14, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.25 and a one-year low of $28.68. Currently, Accolade has an average volume of 875.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACCD in relation to earlier this year.

Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. it generates revenue through providing personalized health guidance solutions to members.