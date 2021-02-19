ACCO Brands (ACCO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands (ACCO) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Icf International, and Sharps Compliance.

ACCO Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on ACCO Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $460 million and net profit of $29.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $537 million and had a net profit of $43.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACCO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Ralph Paul Hargrow, the Sr VP & Chief People Officer of ACCO sold 23,965 shares for a total of $194,596.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S. and Canada operations, wherein it manufactures, sources, and sells traditional office products, school supplies, and calendar products. The ACCO Brands EMEA segment deals with the design, sourcing, and distribution of storage and organization products, stapling, punching, laminating, binding and shredding products, do-it-yourself tools, and computer accessories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The ACCO Brands International segments refers to the operations from the rest of the world, primarily Australia/New Zealand, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific The company was founded by Fred J. Kline in 1903 and is headquartered in Lake Zurich, IL.