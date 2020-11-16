ACCO Brands (ACCO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands (ACCO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage-Crystal Clean, Sharps Compliance, and Icf International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACCO Brands with a $11.33 average price target, implying a 66.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

ACCO Brands’ market cap is currently $651.1M and has a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.90.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S. and Canada operations, wherein it manufactures, sources, and sells traditional office products, school supplies, and calendar products. The ACCO Brands EMEA segment deals with the design, sourcing, and distribution of storage and organization products, stapling, punching, laminating, binding and shredding products, do-it-yourself tools, and computer accessories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The ACCO Brands International segments refers to the operations from the rest of the world, primarily Australia/New Zealand, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific The company was founded by Fred J. Kline in 1903 and is headquartered in Lake Zurich, IL.