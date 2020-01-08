ACCO Brands (ACCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands (ACCO) on January 6 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACCO Brands with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ACCO Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.