Accenture (ACN) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Hold rating on Accenture (ACN) on June 25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.72, close to its 52-week high of $217.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 65.5% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.53, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $217.89 and a one-year low of $137.15. Currently, Accenture has an average volume of 2.55M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through provision of insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions. The Products segment serves the following: Consumer Goods, Retail, and Travel Services group; Industrial group; and Life Sciences. The company helps clients enhance their performance in distribution and sales and marketing; in research and development and manufacturing; and in business functions such as finance, human resources, procurement and supply chain while leveraging technology. The Resources segment serves the chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, utilities, and related industries by working to develop and execute innovative strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives and integrate digital technologies. The Other segment represents the pension settlement charge. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More on ACN: