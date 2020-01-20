Accenture (ACN) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Accenture (ACN) on January 17 and set a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.20, close to its 52-week high of $213.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.46, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $213.25 and a one-year low of $147.44. Currently, Accenture has an average volume of 1.85M.

