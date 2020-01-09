Accenture (ACN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and RBC Capital gave Accenture (NYSE: ACN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Edward Caso maintained a Buy rating on Accenture today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.75, close to its 52-week high of $213.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 78.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $219.67 average price target, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 26, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $213.25 and a one-year low of $143.01. Currently, Accenture has an average volume of 1.62M.

