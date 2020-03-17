Accenture (ACN) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on Accenture (ACN) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.54, close to its 52-week low of $143.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 71.3% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $214.88 average price target, implying a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Accenture’s market cap is currently $96.96B and has a P/E ratio of 20.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.39.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other.