Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.20, which is a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Acceleron Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.87 million and GAAP net loss of $57.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.