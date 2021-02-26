Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.87, close to its 52-week high of $136.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.33, a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

Acceleron Pharma’s market cap is currently $8.12B and has a P/E ratio of -57.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.25.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.