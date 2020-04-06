Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.78.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 43.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.10, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.56 and a one-year low of $37.01. Currently, Acceleron Pharma has an average volume of 735.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XLRN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Joseph Zakrzewski, a Director at XLRN bought 18,750 shares for a total of $72,750.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

