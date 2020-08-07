Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Cowen & Co. gave Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.04, close to its 52-week high of $110.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Principia Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $128.73 average price target, representing a 28.3% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $110.75 and a one-year low of $37.60. Currently, Acceleron Pharma has an average volume of 697K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.