Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer gave Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.45, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $146.15 and a one-year low of $85.58. Currently, Acceleron Pharma has an average volume of 354.1K.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.