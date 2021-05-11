Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.19, close to its 52-week low of $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 61.6% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talis Biomedical, Exact Sciences, and T2 Biosystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accelerate Diagnostics with a $9.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.11 and a one-year low of $6.80. Currently, Accelerate Diagnostics has an average volume of 247.6K.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. Its products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.