Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Accel Entertainment (ACEL), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -25.4% and a 29.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AYR Strategies, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accel Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.35 and a one-year low of $5.22. Currently, Accel Entertainment has an average volume of 225.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.