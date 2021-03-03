Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Steven Pizzella from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accel Entertainment with a $14.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Accel Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and net profit of $12.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACEL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.