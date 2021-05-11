Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella maintained a Hold rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.16.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accel Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.60.

The company has a one-year high of $15.11 and a one-year low of $7.14. Currently, Accel Entertainment has an average volume of 238.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACEL in relation to earlier this year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

