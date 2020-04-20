Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -30.1% and a 20.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AYR Strategies, KLDiscovery, and Trupanion.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Accel Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $424 million and GAAP net loss of $3.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.17 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.