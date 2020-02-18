Acasti Pharma (ACST) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Acasti Pharma (ACST), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 45.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Acasti Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.35.

The company has a one-year high of $3.08 and a one-year low of $0.48. Currently, Acasti Pharma has an average volume of 5.03M.

Acasti Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. It focuses on the research of prescription drugs using omega-3, fatty acids derived from krill oil. The company was founded by Henri Harland on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

