ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.77, close to its 52-week low of $20.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.89, representing a 50.7% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of $66.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.04 million.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

