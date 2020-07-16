ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.13, close to its 52-week high of $58.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 42.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $60.80 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.72 and a one-year low of $21.56. Currently, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACAD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

