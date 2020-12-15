ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.33.

The company has a one-year high of $58.72 and a one-year low of $30.02. Currently, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.03M.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.