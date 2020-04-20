Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Community Health.

Acadia Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acadia Healthcare’s market cap is currently $2.11B and has a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -61.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services. The U.K. Facilities segment provides inpatient services through facilities, including mental health hospitals, clinics, care homes, schools, colleges, and children’s homes. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.