Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering maintained a Hold rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) on April 30 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.92, close to its 52-week high of $63.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acadia Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.33, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Acadia Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $784 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACHC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, David Duckworth, the CFO of ACHC sold 18,780 shares for a total of $1,089,991.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services. The U.K. Facilities segment provides inpatient services through facilities, including mental health hospitals, clinics, care homes, schools, colleges, and children’s homes. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.