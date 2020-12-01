Acacia Communications (ACIA) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Acacia Communications (ACIA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.68, close to its 52-week high of $69.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 61.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Acacia Communications is currently a Hold rating.

Acacia Communications’ market cap is currently $2.94B and has a P/E ratio of 43.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACIA in relation to earlier this year.

Acacia Communications, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity, and cost. The company was founded by Mehrdad Givehchi, Benny P. Mikkelsen, and Christian J. Rasmussen in June 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.