AC Immune SA (ACIU) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on March 23, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 46.5% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AC Immune SA with a $16.50 average price target, a 122.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.00 and a one-year low of $4.42. Currently, AC Immune SA has an average volume of 976.1K.

AC Immune SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing therapeutic and diagnostic products. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company was founded by Jean-Marie Lehn, Claude Nicolau, Roscoe Brady, Fred van Leuven, Ruth Greferath, Andrea Pfeifer, and Alexey V. Eleesiv on February 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.