ABM Industries (ABM) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries (ABM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.53, close to its 52-week high of $40.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

ABM Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ABM Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion and GAAP net loss of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.65 billion and had a net profit of $36.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues. It also provides vehicle maintenance services to rental car providers. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technology & Manufacturing segment provides janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping & grounds, facilities engineering and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges and universities. The Technical Solutions segment engages in mechanical and electrical services. The company was founded by Morris Rosenberg in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, NY.